No services for Raymond John Schimke, 79, are planned at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
He died Dec. 22, 2019.
Raymond was born Sept. 5, 1940, in Hazen, N.D., son of Edwin Schimke and Ida Miller Schimke.
Survivors include her daughters, Kim Hampton, of Ogallala, Neb., Georjean Perez (Juan), of Ogallala, Neb. and Lonnie Channing, of Frisco, Texas.
