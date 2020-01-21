Memorial service for Theodore “Ted” Lee Potts, 55, of Omaha, Ark., is being planned for a later time. Arrangements were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died on Jan. 9, 2020.
Ted was born March 23, 1964, in Hamilton, Ohio, son of Everett Lee and Martha Marie Bowling Potts.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Janet Shapter; mother, of Omaha, Ark. and stepson, Nicholas (Margaret) Shapter, of Fayetteville, Ark.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.