Celebration of Life for Cathy Jo Bierman, of Branson, will be held Oct. 19, 2019, 3:30 p.m., at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home, in Branson.
She died Oct. 14, 2019.
Cathy was born on Sept. 23, 1960, in Des Moines, Iowa, daughter of James and Jean Punelli Niffenegger.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Bierman; son, Robert Raymond Jr. and daughter, Jennifer Raymond.
