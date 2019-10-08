No services for Michael John Grable, 58, of Kissee Mills, Mo., are planned at this time. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
He died Oct. 6, 2019. Michael was born Feb. 10, 1961, son of John and Winnifred Mahaffey Grable.
Survivors include his wife, Angela Grable, of Kissee Mills; children, Dakota Grable, of Kissee Mills, Becca Evans, of Rockaway Beach, Marlana Freeman Smith, of Branson, Amanda Jo Grable, of Branson and Tiffany Grable, of Ark. and his parents.
