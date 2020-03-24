Private service for Ellis Ward LeCroy will be at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery in Branson with Rev. Chuck Phillips officiating.He died on March 19, 2020 at the age of 72. He was born Dec. 12, 1947 in Clanton, Ala. to Walter Cecil LeCroy and Ivy Leoid (Grooms) LeCroy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Betty Gail Gravely.
He is survived by wife Becky, children Tiffany (Michael) LeCroy Patton of Hollister, Mo., and Tara (Steven) LeCroy Dalton of Galena, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
