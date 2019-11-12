Memorial services for Mart Wesley Mease, 47, of Reeds Spring, Mo., will be held Nov. 15, 2019, 3 p.m., in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, Mo., with Kathy Wolven officiating. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
He died on Nov. 10, 2019.
Mart was born Jan. 22, 1972, in Branson, son of Jimmy Dale and Theresa Anne Knotwell Mease.
Survivors include his father and family friend, Ruth Gilmore, of Galena, Mo. and mother and her husband, Jack, of Forsyth, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.