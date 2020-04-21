Memorial services for James (Jim) Bratz are pending for Hollister, Mo., and Oconomowoc, Wisc.
He died Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Jim was born in Oconomowoc, Wisc., July 21, 1960, to John Bratz and Patricia (Braunschweig-Bratz) Frank.
Jim is survived by his wife, Angie of the home in Hollister; his daughter, Lauren Bratz (Oshane Murray) of Springfield, Mo.; his son, James (Jimmy) Bratz II of the home; his mother, Patricia Frank of Watertown, Wisc.; his brother, Timothy Bratz of Watertown, Wisconsin; and his sister, Sarah (Andreas) Nielsen of Oconomowoc, Wisc..
Jim was preceded in death by his father, John Bratz.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
