Celebration of Life for Judith Grace Mikel, of Kirbyville, Mo., will be held Oct. 3, 2019, 2 p.m., in St. Joseph Anglican Church, in Branson, with Father Jim McTaggart officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Helphrey Cemetery, Taneyville. Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, of Branson.
She died Sept. 29, 2019.
Judith was born July 15, 1943, in Macomb, Ill., daughter of Rollie and Faye Kelly Black.
Survivors include her husband, Chuck Mikel, of Kirbyville; sons, Duane Mikel, of Conway, Ark., Sean Mancini, of Pottstown, Penn. and Anthony LaFaire, of Kirbyville.
