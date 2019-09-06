Celebration of Life for Michele McDonald D’Alessandro, 58, of Branson, will be held Sept. 9, 2019, 6 p.m., at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Melissa Gargiulo will officiate. Private burial will be held at a later date in the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
She died Sept. 5, 2019.
Michele was born Nov. 22, 1960, in Denver, Colo., daughter of Joseph and Nelda Gelder McDonald. She grew up in Springfield, Mo. and graduated from Glendale High School, in Springfield. She attended Southwest Missouri State University, now Missouri State, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing and sociology. She married Thomas D’Alessandro, on Sept. 7, 1996, at Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church, Kimberling City, Mo., and celebrated 23 years of marriage. She was an Associate Administrator for the Bluegreen Corporation. She raised funds for Wreaths Across America to see Christmas wreaths on every grave at Springfield National Cemetery. In 2018, there were over 2000 wreaths in the cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her father; brother, Joseph McDonald, Jr. and in-laws, Orlando and Catherine D’Alessandro.
Survivors include her husband, of Branson; mother, of Springfield; sisters, Marianne Hickey (Willie), of Independence, Iowa and Jonelle Smith (Stuart), of Rogersville, Mo.; daughter, Samantha Raver, of Branson; one granddaughter and rescue dog, Tank.
