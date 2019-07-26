Memorial service for Donald “Don” Louis Mitten, per his request, will be held Aug. 3, 2019, 2 p.m., at the Mincy Full Gospel Church, Hwy JJ, Kirbyville, Mo.
He died June 23, 2019.
Don was born Nov. 12, 1939. “He died happy at a ripe old age, full of years…” Genesis 25:8 MSG.
Survivors include his wife, four sons and their families.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers or gifts, may be made to any ministry that proclaims the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
