Remembrance dinner for Carol Ann Hosfelt Hatfield will be held at the Keeter Center, College of the Ozarks, Hollister, on Nov. 29, 2019.
Interment will be at the Enon Cemetery, in Omaha, Ark., at a later date. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Nov. 7, 2019.
Carol was the daughter of Frank L. and Evelyn Bennett Hosfelt.
Survivors include her children, Jim Hatfield, Matt Hatfield, Lynette Hatfield, Sherry Cash and Daniel T. Hatfield.
