Visitation for Geraldine Golden Woessner, 76, will be held Dec. 16, 2019, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at Zion Lutheran Church, 4717 S. Golden, Springfield, Mo., with service to immediately follow officiated by Pastor Edwin Lehmann. Burial will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo. Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
She died Dec. 7, 2019.
Geraldine was born June 22, 1943, in Milwaukee, Wis., daughter of Glenn and Aurelia Giese Golden.
Survivors include her husband, Robert and children, Robert (Tracey) Woessner, David Woessner, Steven (Angela) Woessner and Laura (Matthew) Chason plus the many children she cared for as a foster mother.
