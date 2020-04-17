A celebration of life will be planned for a later time for Scott M. Bonds, 46, of Dallas, Texas.
He died April 13, 2020.
Scott was born Dec. 22, 1973, in Fort Smith, Ark., the son of Joe and Barbara (Rose) Bonds.
Scott is survived by his parents of the home, Joe and Barbara Bonds; and brother and sister-in-law, Bryan and Nell Bonds of Harrison, Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
