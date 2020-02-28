A celebration of life for William C. “Robbie” Robeson, Jr., age 80 of Blue Eye, Mo. will be held at 4 p.m., March 2, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until time of service.
He died on Feb. 26, 2020. He was born Aug. 28, 1939 in Oklahoma.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Robeson and six children: Greg Robeson, Robbie Lynn Gaskill, Ronda Robeson, Jason Robeson, Randy Arwood and Julie James.
