Celebration of Life for Shelly Krueger, 52, of Kimberling City, Mo., was held Oct. 24, 2019, in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, Mo., with Pastor John Rankin officiating.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
She died Oct. 20, 2019.
Shelly was born May 29, 1967, in Decatur, Ill., daughter of John and Marie Neideffer Rankin.
Survivors include her husband, Jason Krueger, of Kimberling City, Mo.; sons, Ricky Stanek, of Grants Pass, Ore. and Nathan Krueger, of Kimberling City, Mo.; daughters, Lisa Cardenzana, of Blue Eye, MO, Christy Maples (Kyle), of Branson West, Mo. and Julia Krueger, of Galena, Mo. and parents, of Kimberling City, Mo.
