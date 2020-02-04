Celebration of Life for Saundra Nathelda Murray, 75, of Stotts City, Mo., was held Feb. 4, 2020, at Full Life Fellowship, in Purdy, Mo., with Tommie Maddocks officiating. An inurnment will be held in Stinnett, Texas, at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Jan. 28, 2020.
Saundra was born Nov. 30, 1944, in Ballinger, Texas, daughter of Alonza and Willie Belle Lucas Blackmon.
Survivors include her significant other, Randall Williams and children, Kim Cloyd Edwards, of Hamilton, Texas, Lori England Deen, of Ingleside, Texas, Steve England, of Borger, Texas, Shane Murray, of Branson and Stacey Murray, of Stotts City, Mo.
