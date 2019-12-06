No services for Harry A. Kragel Jr., 87, of Springfield, Mo., will be held, per his wishes. Graveside service, with military honors, will be held at a later date. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Nov. 22, 2019.
Harry was born Feb. 12, 1932, in Mapleton, Iowa, son of Harry Kragel Sr. and Cecilia Ryan Kragel.
Survivors include his children, Vickie Hagwood, of Independence, Mo., Tony (Marti) Kragel, of Springfield, Mo., Jan (Bill) Bryan, of Jackson, Ga., Michael (Laura) Kragel, of Independence Mo., Mark (Antoinette) Kragel, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands and Michelle (Shawn) Howard, of St. Charles, Mo.
