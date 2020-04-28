A Memorial Service for John, JC, Butch, Bedore, 73 of Kimberling City, Mo., will be held this summer at New Testament Christian Church Reeds Spring, MO.
John died April 20, 2020.
He was born June 17, 1946 in Goodland, Kan. to Emile (John) Bedore, and Hazel Hansen.
John was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Londa Bedore; and sister, Jolene Bedore Maynor.
Survivors include his wife Sherry Bedore of Kimberling City, Mo.; two sons, Todd Bedore and wife Kelly of Parsons, Kan., and Dustin Bedore and wife, Barb of Goodland, Kan.; and daughter, Jennifer Bedore-Woodworth of Plano, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
