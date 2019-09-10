Celebration of Life for Scott Edward Lettington, 61, of Hollister, will be held Sept. 20, 2019, 12 p.m., at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, in Springfield, Mo. Mark Lettington will officiate with full military honors provided. Services and cremation were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
He died Aug. 12, 2019.
Scott was born March 26, 1958, in Des Moines, Iowa, son of Carroll and Betty Lucille Hickman Lettington.
He served in the U.S. Army as a tank operator stationed in Texas, S.C., Korea and Germany. After returning to Hollister, he was married.
His true passion resided in reading and writing short stories. He submitted his stories into contests winning small prizes.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors included his daughter, Megan Francis (Tyler), of West Jordan, Utah; mother, Betty Kenyon, of Hollister; brother, Mark C. Lettington (Laurie), of Kalona, Iowa; sisters, Linda Knutson (Larry), of Ladson, S.C., Carol Lea VanVeen, of Des Moines, Iowa and one granddaughter.
