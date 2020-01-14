Memorial service for Gene Roy Cole Sr., 76, of Marshall, Ark., will be held at a later time. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Jan. 9, 2020.
Gene was born Jan. 20, 1943, in Roswell, N.M., son of Lonnie Albert and Vella Mae Knox Cole.
Survivors include his daughters, Ula (Steve) Rowe, of Yellville, Ark. and Tina (Thomas) Oliver, of Millersburg, Ind.; sons, Franklin Cole, of Marshall, Ark., Gene (Teresa) Cole Jr., of Marshall, Ark., Roy (Beth) Cole of Maryville, Tenn. and Clinton (Marie) Cole, of Marshall, Ark. and fiancé, Greta Oliver, of Marshall, Ark.
