A memorial service for James “Jim” Edwin Meadows, 62, of Branson, Mo., is being planned for a later time at Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Hollister, Mo. He died May 1, 2020.
Jim was born June 25, 1957, in Washington, D.C., the son of Roy and Ann (Dulskis) Meadows, Hollister, Mo.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, John E. Meadows; and his daughter, Allison J Meadows.
He is survived by his brother, Robert (Vicki) Meadows of Bakersfield, Calif., and sister-in-law, Ruth Meadows of Bakersfield, Calif.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
