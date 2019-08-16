Celebration of Life for Tyler Richard Jones, of Forsyth, Mo., will be held Aug. 24, 2019, 2 p.m., at Grace Bible Fellowship, 162 Industrial Park Drive, Hollister, Mo. 65672. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Aug. 11, 2019.
Tyler was born June 3, 1993, in Anchorage, Alaska, son of Alan and Dawn Jones. He lived with his family in Anchorage, Alaska, on Jones Island and the Peninsula. In May of 1998, the family traveled down the Al-Can Highway to live on a farm in Minn.
In Nov. of 2011, he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He attended the Future Men of God school, in Kirbyville, Mo., graduating high school.
He married Kelsey Albin, on May 7, 2016. He worked at B&L Small Engine Repair, starting as an apprentice through the Future Men program, for the majority of six years.
He was preceded in death by his Uncle Todd, of Anchorage, Alaska.
Survivors include his wife; mother and father; brothers, Brandon and Shane; sister, Katelyn and grandparents, Alan and Donna.
