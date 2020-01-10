Services for Gerri Lynn Reser, 71, of Rockaway Beach, Mo., are being planned for a later time. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Dec. 12, 2019.
Gerri was born Nov. 2, 1948, in Wyandotte, Mich., daughter of Lloyd and Stella Sammons Reichow. Survivors include her son, Dave (Kimberly) Reser, of Nixa, Mo. and daughter, Vicki (Josh) Adamson, of Belton, Mo.
