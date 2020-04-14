Funeral services for Rose Brown, 95, of Kimberling City, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church, Kimberling City, Mo., with Father Joji Vincent officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Glen Carbon, Ill.
She was born Oct. 20, 1924, in Madison, Ill., the daughter of Stephen and Teresa (Sisak) Krenicky.
She died April 11, 2020.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Teresa Krenicky; husband, Floyd Brown; brother, Steve Krenicky; and two sisters, Ann Howard and Catherine Ely.
Survivors include a sister, Susie Wendal of Granite City, Ill.
Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
