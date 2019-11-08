Visitation for Chad Michael Yeary will be held Nov. 9, 2019, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Whelchel Grace Funeral Home, in Forsyth, Mo., followed by a memorial service with Pastor Jeff Anderson officiating.
Burial will occur at a later date at Blair Cemetery, near Rueter.
He died Nov. 3, 2019.
Chad was born Dec. 12, 1988, in Springfield, Mo., son of Mike and Sherry Braden Yeary.
Survivors include his parents, of Forsyth, Mo.
