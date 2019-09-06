Services for Anthony Michael Gray, of Hollister, will be held Sept. 7, 2019, with visitation at 1 p.m., followed by a memorial at 2 p.m., located at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, East Highway 76, Branson.
He died Sept. 2, 2019.
Anthony worked as a HVAC tech with Allied Air. He attended church at Gateway in Branson, serving others in the Jesus Was Homeless Ministries. A life-time resident of the area, he was a third-generation graduate of Hollister High School and extremely proud of his time as a first baseman for the Tigers.
Anthony is survived by his mother and father, Sharon and Garry Gray, of Hollister; sister, Cheryl Sparks; grandmothers, Donna Stacy, of Cape Fair and Joyce Johnston, of Hollister and fiancé, Jennifer Townsend, of Hollister.
Memorials may be made to Jesus Was Homeless Ministries, 310 Gretna Road, Branson.
