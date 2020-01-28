Memorial service for Stephen Allen Collins, 59, of Branson, was held Jan. 27, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson, with Chaplain Kevin Day officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
He died Jan. 24, 2020.
Stephen was born June 17, 1960, in Rochelle, Ill., son of Jack and Sharon Laszinske Collins.
Survivors include his father, of Branson.
