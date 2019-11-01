No local services for Douglas “Doug” O’Connor, 70, of Harrison, Ark., are planned at this time. A gathering in Calif. will be held at a later time.
Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died on Oct. 26, 2019.
Doug was born May 27, 1949, in San Mateo, Calif., son of James Francis and Mary Lydia Pritchard O’Connor.
Survivors include his daughter, Katie Causey (Jason), of Harrison, Ark. and son, Sean O’Connor, of S.C.
