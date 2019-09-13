No services for Kathleen McCain, 83, of Branson West, Mo., are planned at this time. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died Sept. 9, 2019.
Kathleen was born Jan. 9, 1936, in Decatur, Ark., daughter of Mexico “Mack” V. Pitts and Mary Yates Pitts. She attended the first LPN class at Southwest Mississippi Junior College, graduating in 1970. She worked five years at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center (SMRMC) before moving back to the Ozarks, where she worked 26 years at Skaggs Community Hospital, now Cox Health Medical Center, in Branson. She was preceded in death by per parents; husband, Billy Burks McCain and siblings, Elmer Laughlin, Thelma Rogers, Johnie Laughlin, Eugene Laughlin, Austin Laughlin, Paul Laughlin and Evelene Taylor.
Survivors include her daughter, Stephanie McCain.
