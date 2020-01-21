Funeral services for Ada Marie Mangan, were held Jan. 20, 2020, at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, in Branson, with burial following in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
She died on Jan. 16, 2020.
Ada was born Nov. 12, 1935, in Pyatt, Ark., daughter of Sam and Dovie Buie Rogers.
Survivors include her children, Howard “Buck” Bearden, of Branson, Steve Bearden (Tammy), of Branson West, Mo., Geneva Marie Hoffpauir (Jeffrey), of Beebe, Ark. and Lisa Thompson (Kevin), of Bruner, Mo. and step-mother, Jane Walker, of Bradleyville, Mo.
