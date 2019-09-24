Funeral services for Bobby Gene Kenyon, 84, of Hollister, were held Sept. 23, 2019, at the Hollister Church of Christ, with David Hamlin officiating. Burial followed in the Flippin Cemetery, in Flippin, Ark., under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson
He died Sept. 19, 2019.
Bobby was born June 18, 1935, in Forsyth, Mo., son of Otto L. Kenyon and Alice Gross Ware. He met Patsy Graham, at Hollister High School, and they were married May 18, 1954, in Harrison, Ark. He was a member of the Hollister Church of Christ, where he served as deacon for several years.
He was a life-long resident of the area and had owned and operated the White River Skelly Station, in Branson. In 1997, he retired from the transportation department at College of the Ozarks.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife and brothers, Leonard and Donnie Kenyon.
Survivors include his children, Teresa (Richard) Behle, of Hollister and Gene (Kelley) Kenyon, of Fair Grove, Mo.; brothers, Glenn (Annette) Kenyon, of Taneyville, Mo., Howard (Charlotte) Kenyon, of Taneyville, Mo. and Harold (Connie) Kenyon, of Grain Valley, Mo.; sister, Shirley Fullerton, of Enid, Okla.; five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
