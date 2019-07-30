Graveside services for Billy “Roscoe” Barnett, 80, of Gainesville, Mo., will be held July 31, 2019, 11 a.m., in the Isabella Cemetery, Isabella, Mo., under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson.
He died July 25, 2019.
Roscoe was born May 8, 1939, in Ozark County, Mo., son of John and Annie Puckett Barnett. He was a lifelong resident of the area and was a laborer.
To leave online condolences, visit greenlawnfuneralhome.com.
