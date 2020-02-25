Visitation for Della Kathrine Edwards Fisher will be held Wednesday Feb. 26 from 4 p.m. till 8 p.m. at the family residence at 9250 E. Hwy 76, Kirbyville. Mo. Graveside service will be held on Thur. Feb. 27, at 1 p.m. at Edwards Cemetery in Kirbyville, Mo.
Della died Feb. 23, 2020.
She was born Feb. 2, 1931 to Remus Ruby Edwards and Cora Ellen Persinger Edwards in Powersite, Mo. She was preceded in death by her husband Rolla; parents; one brother Clifford; four sisters Regema Hunter, Ruby Stiffler, Shirley Harris, and Phyllis Dillard; and son in-law Harold Cox. Survivors include brother Siah Edwards of Dodge City, Kan.; children and spouses Kay (Delbert) Scrivner of Mansfield, Mo., Terry (Karen) Fisher, Victor (Theresa) Fisher, Steven (Paula) Fisher, Sue (Allen) Bilyeu, Patricia (Harold) Cox, Pamala (Danny) Priest, Robin (Veronica) Fisher and Sandy (Brian) Moore, all of Taney County.
Services are under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
