Celebration of Life for Jerry Lee Brown Jr., 59, of Branson, is being planned for a later time. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Oct. 9, 2019.
Jerry was born April 21, 1960, in Mountain View, Calif., son of Jerry Sr. and Lois Lane Brown.
Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Margaret Brown; daughters, Viola Schneck, of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., Brandy McClain, of Branson and Lila Soliz, of Medford, Ore. and son, Michael Cutler of Las Vegas, Nev.
