A private family memorial service will be held at a later date for Renee Lynn Bergevin, 62,
She died on May 11, 2020.
She was preceded in death by husband Charles, and parents Bonnie (Taft) and Gerhardt Schinderling.
She is survived by step-children Charles and Guy (Denise) Bergevin and Belinda Hanson.
Arrangements are being coordinated by Stumpff Funeral Home.
