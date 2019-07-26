Celebration of Life for Mary Lou Meyer, 90, of Dunedin, Fla., will be held July 24, 2020, at the Hill City Cemetery, Hill City, S.D. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
She died July 23, 2019.
Mary Lou was born Dec. 30, 1928, in Newcastle, Wyo., daughter of Ronald and Mamie Frandsen Cornelison. She owned and operated art galleries to display her original oil and acrylic paintings that ranged from westerns to scenic seascapes and was often hired to paint prize bulls, horses and wall murals.
She received the gift of salvation in 1985. She taught the Bible and supported several ministries that are devoted to sharing the Gospel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ronald Cornelison, Jr. and daughter, Jayne Annette Grabowski.
Survivors include her daughters, Jody Lee Allen and Jill Marie Halverson; six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Woman to Woman Bible Study, North Dunedin Baptist Church, 1595 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin, Fla. 34698.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.