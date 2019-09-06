Rosary for Carol Jean Schall Moritz, will be said at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home, in Branson, on Sept. 8, 2019, 6:30 p.m., followed by visitation at 7 p.m. On Sept. 9, 2019, 10 a.m., a visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, in Branson. Mass will follow at 11 a.m.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Junction City, Kan., Sept. 10, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Snapp– Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, was in charge of funeral arrangements.
She died Sept. 3, 2019.
Carol was born Dec. 19, 1939, in Hutchinson, Kan., daughter of Harry S. and Virginia M. Stevens Schall. She attended Hutchinson schools, graduating from HHS, in 1957. After high school, she worked in the office of the City Clerk for the City of Hutchinson. She briefly attended Phillips University in Enid, Okla. She then went to work for the Hutchinson Police Department, working as secretary for the chief of police. In 1959, she married Robert (Bob) Moritz. In the mid 80’s, she was a partner in Kacey’s Fashion Plus. She was a long-time Girl Scout leader at Morgan School, was a member of PEO Chapter HP, of Hutchinson, Kan. and the Kimberling City PEO group, Kimberling City, Mo. She had been a resident of the area since 1999.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years; children, Steven (Elissa), of Ashburn, Va., James (Kim), of Tampa, Fla., Patricia Maurer (Michael), of Gardner, Kan., Jenifer Lathrum (Eric), of Gardner, Kan. and Michele Straub (Philip), of Overland Park, Kan.; sister, Kathy Schall Flemmons, of Kimberling City, Mo.; 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Pregnancy Life Line, Branson West, Mo., Life House, Springfield, Mo., Options Pregnancy Clinic, Branson, Mo. or Kansas for Life, Wichita, Kan.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.