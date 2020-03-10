No services are planned at this time for Clark Guilliams, 81, of Crane, Mo.
He died on March 6, 2020.
Clark was born on June 8, 1938 in Greene County, Mo. son of Dewey and Arelyn (Joyce) Guilliams.
Survivors include one sister, Donna Kaye Channon of Rimrock, Ariz.; and one niece, Ellen Mackenzie of Crane, Mo.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.