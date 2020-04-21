Memorial services for Gregory Lyn Huggins, 51, will be held at a later date.
Greg died April 16, 2020.
He was born Oct. 18, 1968 in Lodi, Calif., the son of Valton Huggins and Edna (Sullivan) Huggins.
He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Jeffrey Huggins.
Greg is survived by his children, Joshua Huggins of Washington, Okla., and Nichole Huggins of Blanchard, Okla.; his mother, Edna Huggins of Hollister, Mo.; brothers, David Huggins of Ridgedale, Mo. and Brian Huggins of Hollister, Mo.; and sisters, Robin Snyder of Leeds, Utah, and Terresa White of Ridgedale, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors of Branson.
