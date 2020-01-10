Celebration of Life for Wilson “Nolan” Woodall, 85, of Kimberling City, Mo., will be held Jan. 13, 2020, 2 p.m., at Talking Rocks Road Baptist Church, Branson West, Mo., with Pastor Delbert Davis officiating. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
He died Jan. 8, 2020.
Nolan was born March 13, 1934, in Jamestown, La., son of Henry Millard and Addie Bates Woodall.
Survivors include his wife of almost 50 years, Andrea Woodall, of Kimberling City, Mo.; sons, Mark Woodall, of Bossier City, La., Gayle McFarland (Cindy), of Keithville, La. and Daniel McFarland (Carolyn), of Willard, Mo. and daughter, Ginger Woodall, of Cape Fair, Mo.
