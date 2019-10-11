Celebration of Life and spreading of ashes for James William Reardon, 67, of Jasper, Ark., will be held Oct. 26, 2019, at the Christian Church, in Jasper, Ark. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Sept. 29, 2019.
James was born Dec. 14, 1951, in Herrrsching, Germany, son of William and Teresa Sapik Reardon.
Survivors include his daughters, Mary Reardon Nance and Jennifer Reardon Taylor.
