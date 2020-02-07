No services for Bradley Michael Melton, of Powersite, Mo., will be held per his request.
His remains will be laid to rest at Meadows Cemetery, near Walnut Shade, Mo.
He died Feb. 6, 2020.
Brad was born Feb. 11, 1956, in Branson.
Survivors include his mother, Fran.
