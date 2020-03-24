The family of William Eugene “Bill” Estes, 88, of Branson, will hold private graveside services at the National Cemetery in Springfield with Mark Shaffer officiating.
He died March 21, 2020.
Bill was born July 12, 1931 in Springfield, Mo. to Milton J. Estes and Hazel R. (Forrester). Both precede him in death.
He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Elizabeth Estes in 1993. In 1994 he married Kathryn “Katy” Buzan Estes in Eureka Springs, Ark., who also preceded him in death.
Bill is survived by his children, William Estes, Jr. (Pam) of Denton, Texas, Charles “Chuck” Estes of Ft. Smith, Ark., Don Estes (Carol) of St. Charles, Mo., Ron Estes (Ellen) of Wichita, Kan., Cathy (Robert) Gorham of Branson, and Cindy (Bill) Zeller of Branson; and a brother, James Estes (Shirley) of Seattle, Wash.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.