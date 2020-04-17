Graveside service for Arthur James Elder, 91, will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Eisenhour Cemetery in Spokane, Mo. at 2 p.m. with Tom Potter officiating.
He died on April 13, 2020.
Arthur was born in Taney County, Missouri on Feb. 3, 1929, to William “Bill” Elder and Pearl (Brown) Little.
Arthur is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Howard Roy Elder; five brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Truda Reva (Tennison) Elder; two sons, Randy Joe Elder and wife, Norma, and Dwight James Elder and wife, Marsha, both of Reeds Spring, Mo.; and one sister, Norma Phillips of Scappose, Ore.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.