Graveside services for Dianne Smith, 80, were held May 8 at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
She died May 3, 2020.
Dianne was bornAug. 22, 1939.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Randall Barnett.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Smith of Hollister, Mo. and daughters, Connie Arthur of Rolla, Mo., Suzanne Kephart of Hollister, Mo., and Vickie (Bob) Voss of Muscatine, Iowa.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson. Mo.
