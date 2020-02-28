No services are currently planned for James Ray Moss, age 65, of Branson, Mo.
He died on Feb. 22, 2020. James was born April 29, 1954, in Houston, Texas, the son of Raymond and Eva (Dean) Moss. He was preceded in death by first wife, and his second wife.
James is survived by his fiancé, Rhonda Lee Ortega; three sons Aaron, Christian, and Richard Moss; stepson, Anthony Daniel Ortega.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
