Family memorial services and burial for Lena Mae Hancock, 86, of Omaha, Ark., will be held at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
She died Aug. 19, 2019.
Lena was born March 4, 1933, in Omaha, Ark., daughter of Claude and Goldie Tate Stacy. She graduated from School of the Ozarks, in 1951. She moved to Florida and had worked as a dispatcher for an electric coop.
She moved back to Omaha and had worked for Emerson Co. and Flex Steel Corp., in Harrison. She was, also, a beautician. She attended the New Hope Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy Hancock; sons, Ricky Fearno, Stacy Fearno and Joseph Gilstrip; brothers, Lee Stacy and JW Stacy and sister Joyce Gorecke.
Survivors include her children, Donald Phipps, of Blue Springs, Mo., Katheryn Duckett, of Independence, Mo., April Ward, of Berryville, Ark. and Nancy Moore and Joye Taylor, both of Branson; brother, Sonny Stacy, of Hollister; sisters, Becky Anderson, of Bloomington, Ill., Pauline Robertson and Stella Daniels, both of Branson, Maxine Drennan, of Placerville, Calif. and Judy Boone, of Omaha, Ark; 17 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.