Memorial gathering for Shadoe “Shad” Neil Quesenbury, 29, of Branson, was held Jan. 25, 2019, at The Paddle Wheel, in Branson. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
He died Jan. 21, 2019.
Shad was born Oct. 29, 1989, in Guymon, Okla., son of Devin Quesenbury and Tangi Collier. He loved the outdoors. The Ozarks were a perfect fit for him. Anywhere he could hang his hammock and spend time with friends, was the spot he wanted to be. He was a kind and gentle soul.
He was preceded in death by his father, and his grandparents, Dewayne and Barbara Quesenbury.
Survivors include his mother, of Hooker, Okla.; sisters, Kanadi (Billy) Paden and Savher Rapp, of Hooker, Okla.; girlfriend, Heidi Benoit, and her son, Lil’ J, of Hollister and grandparents, Larry and Lanetta Wheatcroft, of Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks awareness be raised for drug prevention and recovery programs.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
