Celebration of Life for Edward R. Brody, 84, of Kissee Mills, Mo., formerly of Pittsville, Wis., will be held Sept. 14, 2019, 3–5 p.m., at Veedum Moravian Church, Pittsville, Wis. Cremations of the Ozarks assisted the family with arrangements.
He died Sept. 3, 2019.
Ed was born June 29, 1935, at home in the town of Hansen, son of Raymond and Mae Edwards Brody. He was united in marriage to Donna L. Potts, on Sept. 24, 1955, at Veedum Moravian Church, Pittsville. He was employed with Consolidated Papers, in Wisconsin Rapids, for 44 years.
Survivors include his children, Guy (Kathy) Brody, of Kissee Mills, Mo., Jo-Lea (Jeff) Binger, of Pittsville, Wis., Kyle (Virginia) Brody, of Chippewa Falls, Wis. and Lela (Nick) Neubauer, of Menomonee Falls, Wis.; sisters, Betty (Bob) Hanson, of Albuquerque, N.M. and Fern Tenpas, of Savage, Minn.; brother, Robert (Jeannette) Brody, of Eagle River, Ark.; sister-in-law, Lois Potts, of Pittsville, Wis.; 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dawn Paulson; sister-in-law, Marjean Brody and brothers-in-law, Fred Paulson, Bruce Tenpas and Virgil Potts.
Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund.
To leave online condolences, visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.