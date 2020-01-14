Funeral services for Elizabeth “Betty” Snowden, 79, of Blue Eye, Mo., were held Jan. 14, 2020, at Mt. Olivet Freewill Baptist Church, in Blue Eye, Mo., with Brother Billy Rogers officiating. Burial followed in the Blue Eye Cemetery under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, in Branson.
She died Jan. 10, 2020.
Betty was born April 4, 1940, in Pasadena, Calif., daughter of Ford and Jacqueline Oberholtzer.
Survivors include her husband, Farris Snowden, of the home and children, Randy Snowden, of Harrison, Ark., Charlotte Snowden, of Blue Eye, Mo., Dale Snowden, of Gravette, Ark. and Jeff Snowden, of Lead Hill, Ark.
